The summer of music, money, and more continues at Power 107.5/106.3 with another one of your favorite artists coming to the 614…. Sleazyworld Go!

Join us for the pop-up pull-up with Sleazy Friday, May 27th 4-6 pm at Dreams Shop on High Street located at 1217 North High Street!

Pull up and meet Sleazy as he premieres his remix of Sleazy Flow ft. Lil Baby!