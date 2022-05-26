Rapper new face tattoo divides the internet!

Power 107.5 CLOSE

A Rapper from Louisville 2KBABY revealed a new tattoo on Wednesday. This tattoo had the Social Media world at odds with each other. Even producer Tay Keith commented on the post with “Brodie what the hell”. The tattoo is a bright pink tattoo of the number 2 carved right in between his eyebrows and the caption says “Scared 2 Luv (S2L).”

Face tats are no stranger to Hip Hop and neither are accessories as rapper Lil Uzi Vert implanted a $24 Million dollar diamond in his forehead in 2021. It was eventually removed by a fan who was too lit at Rolling Loud in 2021. Even rapper Sauce Walka had gotten a rumored $250,000 diamond implanted underneath his eye before Uzi.