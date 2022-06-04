Power 107.5 CLOSE

Marlo Hampton was spotted on the scene earlier this week at Quality Control CEO Pierre “P” Thomas’ 2nd Annual Birthday Ball looking exceptionally gorgeous in her sexy cut out ensemble.

For the festive evening, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star donned a black, cut out dress by London Couture that was everything. The dress featured a cut out midriff and a leather bra top to show off her killer abs. The long sleeved dress also featured a long skirt that fit the beauty like a glove. As for her hair, she wore her locs in big, fluffy curls that were parted over to on side of her face and took to Instagram to show off her exceptional style.

“I don’t race or chase, that’s why I can’t be replaced,” she captioned the photo set before tagging her glam squad. Check it out below.

Marlo’s 1.5 million IG followers were loving this look just as much as we were and flooded her comments with their stamps of approval. “My girrrrrrl ,” one commented while another wrote, “I need this dress!!!! ,” and we can’t help but to think that we need it, too!

What do you think about Marlo’s look?

Don’t miss…

Marlo Hampton Finally Gets A ‘RHOA’ Peach

Marlo Hampton Shares Swelling Reaction To A Hair Transplant On Instagram Live

Marlo Hampton Showed Off Her Killer Abs In An All Black Look That We Loved was originally published on hellobeautiful.com