Black Music Month Meets Pride: ‘Pose’ Star Dyllón Burnside Shares Pride-themed Anthem “Superpowers”

Pose and American Horror Stories actor Dyllón Burnside shares his first single of 2022 with an inspirational Pride-themed anthem titled, “Superpowers.” The single’s timely release debuts during Black Music Month and Pride Month.

“Superpowers” is written by Burnside, Jeremy Dussolliet and Tim Sommers, with production from the trio plus Kinetics and One Love.

“I wrote this song to my inner child,” Burnside talks about his latest release. “To the young man who was told that he was flawed because he was different. I learned that my differences were not a source of weakness but were, in fact, my Superpowers! This song is for everyone who has been marginalized, bullied, or attacked because of who they are. It is an anthem for the strong, the survivors, for the everyday superheroes fighting on the battlefield of life.”

The inspirational track follows his last single “Heaven,” which debuted last summer.

Most fans recognize Dyllón as Ricky Evangelista, a dancer, in the hit FX television series Pose. Burnside also starred in Ryan Murphy’s anthology series, American Horror Stories, which was first ordered in May 2020. It’s described as a weekly anthology series from Murphy and features a separate horror story each episode.

Murphy shared an Instagram post, which has now been removed, announcing Burnside as one of four new cast members added to the project, with a caption that refers to them as “The Fantastic Four.”

Dyllón Burnside is no one trick pony. The actor and artist is full of creative energy and he’s finally sharing more of that with his fans. Let’s continue celebrating Black Music Month and Pride Month by listening to his latest single “Superpowers” below.

