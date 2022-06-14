Gunna Sends Letter From Prison On 29th B’Day: “I Am Being Falsely Accused”

Power 107.5 CLOSE

It goes without saying that spending your birthday in prison is one of the worst ways to ring in a new year of life. Sadly that’s the current reality for Georgia rapper Gunna, who’s being held behind bars until January 9, 2023 on charges of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

Today as he turns 29 years old, the “Pushin P” emcee took time to reach out with a message to update fans on his current state of mind and overall innocence.

“22 & 2, just a bed & a shower, no windows just walls,” Gunna wrote via his social media team as a caption on his latest post (seen above), further adding, “Can’t see or talk to anyone. I’m writing now & still praying everyday . I was raised to fight fire with water, even tho my country’s amendments have failed me! PROTECT BLACK ART!” His note appears to be an extension on the “Protect Black Art” petition started by music exec Kevin Liles last week to ban rap lyrics from being used in court.

Read Gunna’s full message below, via Instagram:

“June 14th

2022 has been one of the best years of my life, despite this difficult situation.

This year I had the whole world pushing P.

Growing up rom where I come from in a marginalized neighborhood, I never dreamt my art would change my life and the lives of my loved ones. My entire life, I’ve seen Black Men, Black Women and Black Children constantly attacked, hated, murdered, berated, belittled, silenced, judged, used and held captive.

I used my art form, my gift from God, to change my circumstance. I worked, I honed my craft, I worked, I empowered Black Women in my Industry, I worked, I lived in the recording studio, I worked, I lived on the road, I worked. I worked every day to show God how grateful I am for my gift, for my art, for my life and to be able to provide for my loved ones.

For now, I don’t have my freedom. But I am innocent. I am being falsely accused and will never stop fighting to clear my name!

The picture that is being painted of me is ugly and untrue. My fans know I love to celebrate life, I love my family, I love travel, I love music, I love my fans. I have all faith that God will grant me justice for the purity in my heart and the innocence of my actions.

As a Black Man in America, It seems as though my art is only acceptable when I’m a source of entertainment for the masses. My art is not allowed to stand alone as entertainment, I’m not allowed that freedom as a Black Man in America. It is a sad reality that slavery is still alive in America today and still affecting my people. In 12 states more than half of the prison population is Black, one of those states is Georgia.

Nothing will stop me from chasing my dreams, I won’t stop being a good person, even if some unnamed and unknown accusers want the world to see me as bad person. When I was free, I was good and kind to the community around me and, when I am released, I will do the same thing all over again.

We still pushing P: Power, Prayer , Progress, Passion, Productivity, Praise, Precision, Peace, Prosperity, Patience, Pride and Persistence.”

Regardless of his current circumstances, we want to wish Gunna as happy of a birthday that he can possibly have today. You can support the Protect Black Art initiative by clicking here.

