Lizzo took to Instagram to show off her killer curves in an Instagram post that was absolutely everything!

Taking to the platform, the “Rumors” singer donned a grey bralette and brief set as she posed in front of the camera and showed off her figure in a variety of angles, each one even more beautiful than the last. She wore her hair in straight back braids with curled ends and served face and body as she showed off her best assets.

“*new background unlocked*” she captioned the photo set for her 12.6 million Instagram followers. Check it out below.

"SO BOMB," one of the beauty's millions of Instagram followers wrote underneath the photo set while another commented and said, "Wooooooow" and others found inspiration in Lizzo's photo set, with many praising her for having the confidence to show her skin in front of the world.

Looking good, Lizzo!

Lizzo Shows Off Her Best Assets In Her Latest IG Photos was originally published on hellobeautiful.com