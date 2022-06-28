Power 107.5 CLOSE

Here are a few things you should know about Buttah Skin by Dorion Renaud. They are a Black-owned, organic, cruelty-free skincare brand known worldwide. They even have a stamp of approval from Queen Bey herself!

Outside of serving up the best skincare essentials to keep us glowing and gleaming, Buttah Skin also does its part in giving back to the Black community. Its latest initiative, the Beyond The Surface web series, aims to showcase the mental and emotional breakthroughs of Black creatives across various industries.

Hosted and executive produced by Natalie Manuel Lee, the web series creates a judgment-free zone for guests to come as they are, leaving their innermost triumphs, trials, and revelations, behind for audiences to absorb.

Beyond The Surface will return for its third installment of episodes on Friday, July 8th at 7:00 AM PST/10:00 AM EST. This round will feature actress Amber Riley, singer, songwriter & actress Estelle, actress Ashley Blaine Featherston-Jenkins, and actress Jennifer Freeman. Previous guests on the series include Bresha Webb, Cari Champion, Vanessa Simmons, Melanie Fiona, and more.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming episodes below.

‘Beyond The Surface,’ Powered By Buttah Skin, Gears Up To Release Next Round Of Star-Studded Episodes was originally published on hellobeautiful.com