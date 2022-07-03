CLOSE
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Tabitha Brown Set To Host The Food Network’s First Vegan Cooking Show ‘It’s CompliPlated’
- D.C. Becoming ‘Chocolate City’ Again After Pandemic ‘White Flight’ Reverses Gentrification Trend
- Akron Police Fatally Shoot Jayland Walker, Ignite Protests and Demands for Accountability
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Tabitha Brown Set To Host The Food Network’s First Vegan Cooking Show ‘It’s CompliPlated’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com