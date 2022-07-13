Diva’s Daily Dirt: Lil WeezyAna Fest Announced + ‘YZYSPLY’ Retail Stores Coming Soon

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Lil Wayne Announces 6th Annual Lil WeezyAna Fest

Lil Wayne’s hometown festival returns after a two-year hiatus! Now in its sixth year, the one-day Lil WeezyAna Fest will be held August 27th in New Orleans at Champions Square.

The line up features heavy hitters like Moneybagg Yo, Coi Leray, Babyface Ray, Rob 49, Weezy F Baby himself and some surprise guests.

“We’re glad to be back home! New Orleans birthed us and we can travel and hit the stage anywhere in the world, but there’s no place like home!” said Young Money president Mack Maine. “As always, we will be honoring the many lives lost in Hurricane Katrina as this year marks the 17th year anniversary. Wayne is excited to get back home as this one will be one you won’t want to miss!”

The ‘Lollipop’ rapper is also giving back to his city by donating $0.05 of every ticket sold to support youth educational initiatives in New Orleans. Get ready to cop your WeezyAna Fest tickets this Friday, July 15, 2022 when they go on sale at 10 AM EST.

‘YZYSPLY’ Retail Stores Coming Soon!

The artist formerly known as Kanye is extending his empire with new brick-and-mortar stores! According to reports, Ye applied for a new trademark in preparation for opening several ‘YZYSPLY’ retail stores with products like shirts, socks, hats, visors, tennis wear, headwear, shoes, G-strings, and several other accessories.

YZYSPLY is said to serve as the ultimate one stop shop where Yeezy fans can find everything they love about YEEZUS with exclusive drops in store and online.

Meanwhile Cardi B just dropped her latest video for ‘Hot Sh*t’ with Lil Durk & Ye both making appearances!

