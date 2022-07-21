Door Dash Plans To Eliminate Underage Alcohol Orders!

Power 107.5 CLOSE

In an effort to eliminate underage drinking, Door Dash is implementing new procedures when delivering alcohol.

Door Dash drivers will now be scanning customer ID’s to verify identity before they proceed with alcohol deliveries. Not only that, the customer has to come to the door with the ID, and the driver must verify the person matches it. Door Dash also wants drivers to attempt to check for signs of intoxication before delivery.

This practice is to help prevent underage drinkers having easy access to alcohol through the delivery service.

Just last year Door Dash started included alcohol to be delivered with their service, which actually increased restaurant and grocery orders by 30%. Unfortunately, there was also an increase in underage drinking numbers.

The company did trial runs of the new verification process in 8 different before this national roll out.

For the full NBC4 story, go to click here.

Source: NBC4i