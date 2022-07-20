Diva’s Daily Dirt: City Girls Album Delay Explained + Day26 Reuniting for 15th Anniversary

Yung Miami Explains City Girls Album Delay To Fans
Is Summer 2022 missing a City Girls anthem? Well, Yung Miami took to social media to explain to fans the delay in the duo’s next album.
If you think about it, the ‘Act Up’ rappers haven’t released a studio album since their debut ‘Girl Code’ in 2018.
“The album was supposed to drop July 29th but it’s not dropping because we had some issues.”
“Not issues but you know when you dropping an album you have to make sure that everything is –”Fans speculated that the album became delayed because Yung Miami, born Caresha Romeka Brownlee, and JT planned to drop it on the same day Beyonce drops her seventh studio album ‘Renaissance.’
Keeping their fans updated with their music is something that’s typical for this dynamic duo. Just a few months back, Yung Miami went live to spill the tea on how the highly anticipated album was coming along.
Do you think it was smart for the queens of Miami rap to push their album release date back?
Former Bad Boy group Day26 Reuniting for 15th Anniversary
The stars of MTV’s Making The Band 4,” R&B music group Day 26, are gearing up to make an official comeback!
https://twitter.com/WillieTaylor/status/1549519978159816705?s=20&t=wSQSV4Y1EAAQG0chp2Ehkw
We first fell in love with the former Bad Boy group back in 2007 and it looks like every original member is back and all on board.
https://twitter.com/HaveTheRange/status/1549215866281201664?s=20&t=wSQSV4Y1EAAQG0chp2Ehkw
This past week, on July 18th, band member Qwanell Mosley, 33, confirmed the group was back together in the studio with a simple caption,
“We back @officialday26 vibes in the studio.”
No word yet on the release date of the project or tour dates. Day one fans are speculating that there will be a tour since the ‘Got Me Going’ singers last toured in celebration of their 10th year anniversary.
Are you here for the Day26 15th Anniversary reunion? Should we go ahead and call up Danity Kane too?
J.Lo Spent The Block and Eloped wITH Ben Affleck In Vegas
She’s not just Jenny from the block anymore, she’s Jennifer Lynn Affleck!
Over the weekend the singer and the actress confirmed that she and Ben Affleck eloped at a wedding chapel in Vegas.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CgIQCz6Pk0U/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
To get the deets, you’ll have to subscribe to her newsletter where she shared pics and signed the announcement as “Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.’
“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”
J.Lo went on to say,
“Best night of our lives. Thank you to the Little White Wedding chapel for letting me use the break room to change while Ben changed in the men’s room.”
No official photos have been made public just yet but congratulations to the newlywed couple!
Diva’s Daily Dirt: City Girls Album Delay Explained + Day26 Reuniting for 15th Anniversary was originally published on blackamericaweb.com