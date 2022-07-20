Diva’s Daily Dirt: City Girls Album Delay Explained + Day26 Reuniting for 15th Anniversary

Yung Miami Explains City Girls Album Delay To Fans

If you think about it, the ‘Act Up’ rappers haven’t released a studio album since their debut ‘Girl Code’ in 2018.

“The album was supposed to drop July 29th but it’s not dropping because we had some issues.”

“Not issues but you know when you dropping an album you have to make sure that everything is –”Fans speculated that the album became delayed because Yung Miami, born Caresha Romeka Brownlee, and JT planned to drop it on the same day Beyonce drops her seventh studio album ‘Renaissance.’

Keeping their fans updated with their music is something that’s typical for this dynamic duo. Just a few months back, Yung Miami went live to spill the tea on how the highly anticipated album was coming along.

Do you think it was smart for the queens of Miami rap to push their album release date back?