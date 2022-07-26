Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, United Airlines is adding flights to and from Columbus to keep up with demand from football fans hoping to travel to see Ohio State games in person this season.

United announced on Tuesday that it would add more than 120 flights for the biggest games nationwide this football season.

Tickets currently are on sale to “more than 45 away games – including some of the country’s biggest powerhouses like Alabama, Oklahoma, Iowa, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Michigan,” according to the airline.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

United Airlines adds flights to keep up with Ohio State football season demand was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com