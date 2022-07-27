According to NBC4i, doctors are fearful that more soon-to-be mothers in Ohio could die in the post-Roe era.
The state’s maternal mortality rate is 18% higher than the national average, with 23.8 deaths per 100,000 births, according to federal data released by America’s Health Rankings. Physicians, however, caution that Ohio’s near-total abortion ban could cause the state’s “alarming” maternal health outcomes to worsen.
Hours after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, Ohio enacted its six-week abortion ban, commonly called the heartbeat bill – a move that Amy Burkett, district chair of the American Chapter of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, said will endanger women.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Mega Millions Jackpot Exceeds $1 Billion!!!
- Solange Knowles Slays In Latest Louis Vuitton Campaign
- White Cincinnati Cop Caught On Body Camera Using The N-Word While Stuck In Traffic
- PrettyLittleThing Launches Fashion Collection With Draya Michele And We Want Every Piece!
- Sabrina Elba Sizzles At The British Podcast Awards In A Tan Jacquemus Set
- This Black-Owned Business Has The Internet In A Frenzy With His Super Non-Slip Bonnet
- Who Were The Buffalo Soldiers And Why Are They So Important To American History?
- Keke Palmer Shuts It Down In A Black David Koma Dress At The Berlin Premiere of ‘Nope’
- Columbus developer Woda Cooper opens affordable apartments near Easton
- Ohio abortion law could cause ‘alarming’ maternal health outcomes, doctors say
Ohio abortion law could cause ‘alarming’ maternal health outcomes, doctors say was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com