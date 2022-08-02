Power 107.5 CLOSE

Lore’l is spilling all the tea and this week its HOT! Beyonce new album, Renaissance may be receive loads of accolades but one song is also causing the disabled community to question her intent. Her single entitled, “heated” features the lyric ‘spaz,’ Lizzo had a similar issue when she feature the term in a recent song. Beyonce team has now decided to change the word to ‘blast.’ Do you think this was necessary?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Next up, Angelina Jolie’s daughter Zahara is headed to Spelman College y’all! The HBCU hosted a welcome event last week for incoming freshman students and Jolie could be seen trying to learn the electric slide Chile! The proud mother took to her instagram to announce and congratulate her daughter whom she and then husband, Brad Pitt adopted in 2015.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

LO DOWN: Beyonce Changes Lyrics To ‘Heated’ Song After Backlash & More was originally published on themorninghustle.com