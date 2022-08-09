According to NBC4i, there is shock and anger coming from Worthington Monday after racist flyers promoting white supremacy were found outside several households.
Several residents along the street, some who have lived here their whole lives, said this type of racist propaganda has never appeared in their community until now.
“We’re not going to accept this; this is not going to be acceptable,” said resident Catherine Willis.
When Willis left her house Monday morning, she never expected to see a flyer promoting white supremacy outside her driveway.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Ku Klux Klan flyers found in Worthington was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com