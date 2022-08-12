Halle Bailey Serves Body On The Red Carpet In A Sexy Slip Dress At Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood Event

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Halle Bailey flaunted her curves on the red carpet of the Variety magazine’s Power Of Young Hollywood Celebration, and she is fine!!

The Little Mermaid star showed up and showed out at the Variety Power Of Young Hollywood Celebration, and we are here for it. She looked stunning in a pearl white slip dress that showcased her fit body. The dress featured a haltered neckline that accented her cleavage and revealed her back. It flowed down to the floor, covering her shoes and giving off a sultry vibe. Bailey kept the entire look sexy and simple by adding minimal accessories. Her two diamond necklaces and diamond stud earrings went beautifully with her look, allowing the dress to be the focal point. The singer’s hair matched perfectly with her outfit, gathered into a high ponytail that cascaded down to the nape of her neck.

We are not surprised that Bailey shut it down in the style department for this event. She is no stranger to slaying in the jazziest ensembles, and her stylish versatility allows her to rock any look well. We’ve seen her serve in a princess gown and a risqué little number, and she ate both ensembles up and left no crumbs.

We are loving this season for Halle Bailey and can’t wait to see more of her acting, singing, and of course, fashion.

Get it, Halle!!

