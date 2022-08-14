Kelly Rowland Shines In Gold Lia Stublla Dress

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Kelly Rowland was spotted over the weekend at Marsai Martin’s Far Far Away themed 18th birthday party donning a beautiful gold gown that left us with fashion envy!

Taking to the social platform, the 40-year-old singer rocked an all-gold gown from Lia Stublla featuring a sweetheart neckline and a thigh high slit that fit her like a glove. She accessorized the fashionable ensemble with dangly earrings, a bright bold red lip, heels by Tamara Mellon and an Ome pearl necklace as styled by Jennifer Udechukwu.

On Instagram, the former Destiny’s Child star shared the photo for her 12 million IG followers, posting a photo carousel of herself modeling the ensemble outfit to perfection, while simply captioning the photo set, “Marsai’s Kingdom of FarFar Away!”

Check out the fashionable ensemble below.

OMGG WOWWWWWW ,” one of Kelly’s followers commented underneath the sparkly fit while another wrote,” “KELLLYYYYYOMGG WOWWWWWW,” one of Kelly’s followers commented underneath the sparkly fit while another wrote,” ” and Kelly’s bestie Lala wrote, “ WWWWWW WWWWWW

We’re absolutely obsessed with this sexy look! What do you think about Kelly’s slay?

