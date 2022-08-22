50 Cent reveals new Horror Movie trailer

Power 107.5 CLOSE

50 Cent is gettin ready for spooky season with the release of a teaser for his new horror film “Skill House.” The movie is set to be released in 2023 and is a dark satire like film directed by Joh Stolberg. Skill House examines social media and influencer culture and what those new to the sphere are willing to do to attain fame.” He said. You will also see some familiar faces in the movie as well including TikToker Bryce Hall and others. Filming is currently taking place in LA. Check out the trailer below. Looks like it will be a good one!