Bad Bunny Kisses Male Backup Dancer During 2022 VMAs [Photo]

What a night for the VMAs!

Bad Bunny delivered a shocking and steamy performance at the Yankee Stadium for the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday with his backup dancer affection.

The Puerto Rican singer, 28, performed his hit song “Tití Me Preguntó” and in between his lyrics and energetic performance, he leaned to the left to give one of his female backup dancers a kiss on the lips. Seconds after, he turned his head to the right and kissed his male backup dancer, the same way.

Bad Bunny’s fiery performance happened immediately after he was named artist of the year. This was an amazing achievement as he was up against Drake, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Lizzo.

Not only did Bad Bunny win artist of the year against major power artists, but he also made history by being the first non-English-language performer to win this VMA award.

Following his fiery performance, Bad Bunny was joined onstage by fellow Puerto Rican, Carmelo Anthony, who presented him with his Moonperson trophy.

“I always knew that I could become a huge artist without changing my culture, my slang, and my language,” the four-time 2022 VMA nominee told the crowd in Spanish. “I am Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, from Puerto Rico to the world.”

Not only did Bad Bunny Artist of the Year and shake up the stage with his dual smooches, but he was also nominated for Album of the Year for Un Verano Sin Ti, Best Latin Song for “Tití Me Preguntó,” and Song of the Summer for “Me Porto Bonito” alongside Chencho Corleone. Catch Bad Bunny in Philadelphia as he headlines for Made in America on September 3rd-4th. Click here for your chance to win Made in America VIP tickets.

