Megan Thee Stallion Officially Cast in the Marvel Universe

Megan Thee Stallion is headed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Houston hottie will appear in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

In an interview with The Cut that was published on Monday, (Aug. 29), it was confirmed fans will see her as the newest member of the famed Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Though rumors have been discussed for some time online, there is still a sense of secrecy as her exact role is unknown, with the potential of her playing herself or a character.

New episodes of She-Hulk drop on Disney+ every Thursday.

This isn’t the “Hot Girl’s” first acting credit, with earlier this year landing a starring role in P-Valley on Starz, and is casted for the upcoming feature film, Fucking Identical Twins.

Even with all this new Hollywood fame, and her own contractual issues with her former label, Meg is still pushing forward with new music and debuted her music video for “Her” off her recent album Traumazine.

What type of role do you think Megan will play?

