Usher reveals the King of R&B!

Power 107.5 CLOSE

The never ending debate of who is the King of R&B appears to be over! This past summer the music genre was at the center of attention when Verzuz showcased Omarion versus Mario for a night of R&B along with the tag team of Ray J & Bobby Valentino versus Sammie & Pleasure P. Diddy lit a fire of debate when he asked a question on Social Media, “Who killed R&B” – many men from the R&B world came to Rhythm and Blue’s defense like Chris Brown, Tank and even Usher who reminded us that Diddy wouldn’t be where he is today without R&B. Usher also settled the argument of who the King of the genre is in an interview.