Diva’s Daily Dirt: DaBaby Needs Some Bop In Ticket Sales + GloRilla Is Done Addressing This

Da Baby Needs Some Bop Put Into Ticket Sales
Looks like Da Baby didn’t put enough Bop into these ticket sales because his latest concert in New Orleans has officially been canceled.
According to Ticketmaster, the seating chart for the concert was deactivated Tuesday but it showed that hardly any tickets had been sold, even the tickets priced at $35. The 14,000 plus seated arena sold less than 500 tickets before the link was taken down. There’s no word yet on if the show will be rescheduled but Da Baby posted this meme seemingly in response.
https://twitter.com/DaBabyDaBaby/status/1564911453626372097?s=20&t=xxRBYcD2wpWjuVWFBFsKHg
As of now, DaBaby’s next concerts are October 29 in Paris and November 12 in Houston … so promoters might wanna start to really get the word out, like now.
GloRilla Says This Is The Last Time She’s Addressing This
New CMG artist GloRilla is setting the tone when it comes to her natural body and what ‘BBL culture’ has to say about it.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch5CCVxp_8t/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
The young Memphis rapper just secured her first #1 radio hit with ‘FNF (Let’s Go)’ and amid her growing success she’s been dealing with the pressures of social media and the music industry.
https://www.instagram.com/p/ChmA0-puA6y/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
“This is my last time addressing this, you mfs better get use to this slim body, green pretty a** eyes & big beautiful nose of mine, cause ain’t a d*mn thing gone change. Yall can hate yall self all you want, but I luv me some BIG GLO.”
Meanwhile, she just dropped her latest single, “Blessed.”
