LABOR DAY MIXSHOW WEEKEND BROUGHT TO YOU BY REPUBLIC RECORDS

Since 2010 Allen Stowe II has been living a dream he never knew he had by being a multi-media professional. Allen has gained a plethora of experience in broadcasting and media including, radio, television, marketing, even being a director at a trade school teaching and leading aspiring journalists, broadcasters, and media professionals. Allen is a Columbus, Ohio native that believes you can be whatever you want to be from anywhere in the world. Growing as a professional and gaining experiences in life, Allen began publishing his own books including; ‘What Were You Thinking?: The Guide to Becoming a New Thinker, Sermons for the Struggle, plus more. Allen is looking to inspire the next person that is paying attention to become the best version of themselves that they can. He firmly stands behind the principle and lifestyle of inspiration and education through creative media platforms. Being an on-air talent for Joy 107.1 is something that is a full circle accomplishment for Allen because as a child he listened to the same station just a different frequency. You can find out more about Allen by listening to Joy 107.1 or on his site, www.theallenstowe.com