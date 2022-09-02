[Video] Nicki Minaj “Super Freaky Girl”

HomeCelebrity News

Fresh off her hosting duties at the MTV VMAs and a legendary Video Vanguard Award performance of her biggest hits. Nicki Minaj just blessed us with her video for her latest smash “Super Freaky Girl”. The song debuted on top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts and it’s her third time on top of the chart solo. Her first two times was with 6ix9ine on “Trollz” and with Doja Cat on “Say So”. Check out Nicki’s must see video for “Super Freaky Girl” below.

