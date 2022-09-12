HomeCelebrity News

Beyonce’s star studded 41st Birthday Party

Beyonce's star studded 41st Birthday Party

Power 107.5
CLOSE
Beyoncé for the Tiffany & Co. fall 2022 LOSE YOURSELF IN LOVE campaign, shot by Mason Poole

Source: Mason Poole / Tiffany & Co.

Beyonce celebrated her September 4th birthday over the weekend in a belated star studded bash! Queen Bey hosted a Disco themed private party at a mansion in Bel-Air where she was joined by a lot and we mean a lot of her famous friends. The ’70s inspired outfits were glowing too from A- List celebs like Kim K, Lizzo, Drake, Offset, of course her husband Jay Z and others.

Close