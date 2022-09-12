Beyonce’s star studded 41st Birthday Party

Everyone remembers the one cool kid in the neighborhood who had the scoop on everything happening in town and all the hottest music coming out. The kid whose personality was loved by all and their energy is infectious to be around… that kid is Nailz! Known for his laugh and great personality with over 12 years of radio experience under his belt, you can hear him on Columbus’ POWER 107.5/106.3. Hailing from the Sunshine State aka Florida, Nailz got his start in college DJing & hosting at parties on campus at Bethune-Cookman University and the Daytona Beach club scene. He eventually landed a hosting spot for nights at Power 95.3 in Orlando while attending University of Florida for Graduate studies. He continued to Miami’s 99 JAMZ for nights and back to Orlando to host mornings at Power 95.3 and later afternoons. His talent isn’t limited to just radio as he’s done internships with BET and hosted entertainment shows and special attraction shows for WFTV’s Inside Central Florida and WRDQ’s “The Countdown”. Turn him up in the car, at your desk, on your Alexa or on the App and catch the vibe that others talk about Weekdays 10am to 3pm. Nailz spends a lot of time doing community service work with his fraternity brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., Loves muscle cars, College Football (especially his B-CU Wildcats and Florida Gators), Horror Movies, Marvel Comics, Pro Wrestling and a good time with his friends and family at any given time. He always has an excuse to celebrate! Twitter, Instagram & Tik Tok: @DJNAILZ