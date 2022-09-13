Flight Club Returns With Its Third Installment Of Flight Club Fridays

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

This week, Flight Club, the original sneaker consignment store, returns with its third installment of Flight Club Fridays, a series featuring emerging and established artists in celebration of music and community. Several artists such as Joyce Wrice, Doja Cat and Benny the Butcher have headlined the series in the past. This year’s Flight Club Fridays features live in-store performances by The Game, Yeek, IDK, Thuy and Tinashe, along with exclusive interviews with each artist.

Established in New York City over 15 years ago, Flight Club revolutionized sneaker retail as the original consignment store for rare shoes. Carrying the rarest exclusives and collectible sneakers, Flight Club has evolved from a one-stop sneaker destination, to a cultural hub for sneaker enthusiasts and novices alike. With three brick-and-mortar locations in New York City, Los Angeles and Miami, Flight Club remains the premier source for authentic, rare sneakers.

Flight Club Fridays is also dedicated to partnering with local organizations in partnership with the performing artists. As the brand continues its commitment to the community, a donation will be made to organizations dedicated to empowering the youth in local communities.

“We’re pleased to bring back our third installment of Flight Club Fridays, highlighting incredible artists, both emerging and established,” said Sen Sugano, Chief Brand Officer of GOAT Group. “Music has been a large part of Flight Club’s history and we’re excited to continue partnering with artists, while supporting our local communities in Los Angeles, New York and Miami.”

The series will officially begin on Friday, September 16th on YouTube.com/FlightClub.

