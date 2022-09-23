Did You Know Jeffrey Dahmer Was a Buckeye?

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

One of the most notorious serial killers Jeffrey Dahmer with seventeen known killed victims spanning from 1978-1991 earning the alias The Milwaukee Cannibal.

Born in Milwaukee Dahmer moved to Akron Ohio with his family at the age of eight years old. After his parents went through a nasty divorce, his father paid for him to go to The Ohio State University in Columbus fall of 1978. At this time Ohio State was an open enrollment institution as long as you were a resident of the state.

According to univdistcol Dahmer lived in Morrill Tower in room 540 or 541. Dahmer already had a problem with alcohol, so it’s no surprise that he frequented bars and carry-outs in The Short North. The amount of alcohol he was drinking was expensive, so Dahmer allegedly sold plasma and blood at a local bank for $10 a pop.

Dahmer was enrolled in Introduction to Anthropology, Classical Civilization, Administrative Science, and Riflery. Dahmer failed all of his classes except Riflery where he earned a B-. The University expelled him because he had a 0.45 GPA

After being caught in 1991 Dahmer admitted to his murders but stated while enrolled at The Ohio State University, he didn’t kill anyone. Dhamer was sentenced to fifteen consecutive life terms. He was sent to the Columbia Correctional Institute in Portage, Wisconsin but was beaten and killed by a fellow inmate on November 28, 1994.

