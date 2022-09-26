HomeCelebrity News

Post Malone cancels show from Hospital

Early September Post Malone injured his ribs while on stage falling through a trapped door in St. Louis. He came back out on stage and finished the show in visible pain. The next night he returned to the stage in Columbus and spoke about the fall.

Well it looks like it’s all coming back to bite Posty. His injuries became too much for him to bear during a stop in Boston. Check out the post he made on Twitter regarding that nights show.

Wishing Posty a fast recovery so he can be back on the road soon.

 

