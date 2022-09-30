Tia Mowry Shares Her Reaction To Being On The Cover Of Variety’s ‘Power Of Women’ Issue

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Tia Mowry has another major accomplishment and she’s sharing it with her Instagram followers in the best way possible!

Taking to the social media platform, the Family Reunion star shared her reaction to being featured on the cover of Variety Magazine’s “Power of Women” issue, and her reaction is priceless!

Rocking a blue dress with lace detailing and her hair tucked behind her ears, the actress shared a fun video of herself holding the magazine as she got into the car, seemingly on the way to the event. “Oh my God! I’m on the cover!” the beauty exclaimed in the short IG Reel. “Oh. My. God! Lifetime!” she said before dancing and cheering to herself. Check out the fun video below.

” “PINCH ME I MUST BE DREAMING!” she captioned the post. “If you told me I would see myself on the cover of @variety ’s #PowerOfWomen event, presented by @lifetimetv , I wouldn’t believe you…but here we are! And I’m reeling. It is not only an honor to have been invited, but to have been in a room surrounded by so many strong women was truly moving! Empowered women, empower women.

From keeping us entertained on the big and small screen to giving us fashion goals in her fashionable Instagram Reels and everything in between, Tia is more than deserving of this honor! Way to go, Tia!

Tia Mowry Shares Her Reaction To Being On The Cover Of Variety’s ‘Power Of Women’ Issue was originally published on hellobeautiful.com