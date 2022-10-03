HomeCelebrity News

[Video] Brand New Black Panther Trailer

Black Panther

Source: Black Panther / Marvel

Marvel’s Black Panther Wakanda Forever has a November 11th release date for theaters and they gave fans a little more to talk about! The new official trailer for Wakanda Forever just dropped Monday morning and if you loved part one, you will love what is coming in the trailer below!

Were any of your questions about the MCU and Black Panther answered in this trailer?! Are you going to the theaters to see the movie on November 11th?

