Michaela Coel Is Beauty Personified On The Cover Of Vogue Magazine

Michaela Coel stuns on the November cover of Vogue magazine.

Stars are aligning for actress Michaela Coel. The screenwriter graced the cover of Vogue magazine, looking as stunning as ever. For her cover look, Coel is draped in a neon green sequin Gucci dress and Gucci earrings. She poses as if she is on top of the world, and by the looks of her career – she is.

Coel’s next role is an epic one. She is set to play a queer super warrior captain in the upcoming movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Coel feels this role will be impactful to her culture. “That sold me on the role, the fact that my character’s queer,” Coel says. “I thought: I like that, I want to show that to Ghana.” This role for Coel was a dream come true. The actress auditioned for the first Black Panther movie but didn’t make the cut. However, by the time the film was released, Coel was making waves with her many projects including, Chewing Gum.

Michaela Coel Serves Looks in Vogue

Coel’s looks for her Vogue feature embodied her aura. They were eclectic, topnotch, and stylish, to say the least. She fabulously donned Gucci, Michael Kors, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Dolce & Gabbana, and more like it was nobody’s business.

To read the entire interview or to gawk at Coel’s lovely ensembles, click here.

