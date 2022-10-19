[VIDEO] Does Lil Baby Have An Issue With The Migos?

HomeCelebrity News

Does Lil Baby Have An Issue With The Migos?

Power 107.5
Lil Baby has denied that he has any issues with Migos. While chatting with Incognito & DJ Misses on Posted on the Corner, when asked if he had issues with the Migos along with speculation that he threw a couple of shots on his new song “Stand On It,” he said, “Hell nah. I be wanting to comment on that type of stuff, but I just feel like when I comment on something, it just make it bigger.” Lil Baby continued, “First of all, I really don’t see sh** on the internet. Like people send me sh*t and I be wanting to comment, but then I be feeling like that’s just gon’ make it like, even more. He added, “They know I ain’t got nothing going on with them.” Check out the interview below.

 

 

