Jeezy Talks New Album “SNOFALL,” BMF Memories, Married Life & More!

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Jeezy joins The Morning Hustle with Headkrack and Lore’l to talk his new album ‘SNOFALL’ out now and much more! The Atlanta rapper announced Snofall, a collaboration with DJ Drama a few months prior and DJ Cannon.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Jeezy held a private listening event in Atlanta called the “B-Side concert” where he and DJ Drama took a break from the radio anthems like Go Crazy and “Me OK” and performed his certified street anthems that hit just as hard for Snoman fans who’ve been down with him and his movement since the beginning.

This is more than words … this is more than rap. Last night was Legendary!

Jeezy’s last album, Recession which featured hits and collaborations from the likes of Rick Ross, Yo Gotti and more released in November of 2020 and debuted at number 19 on the Billboard 200 charts. In our sit down we talked everything from memories with Big Meech and BMF, marriage, business ventures and even how therapy has helped mold him into a better man.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

It’s not hard to see how much Jeezy has grown from our first introduction of him inbox 2013. He speaks growth and maturity with every sentence and says he’s thankful for the fans who continue to stick beside him throughout his journey of music and life. Watch the full interview below, stream the album Snofall and subscribe to our YouTube page for more exclusive content.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Jeezy Talks New Album “SNOFALL,” BMF Memories, Married Life & More! was originally published on themorninghustle.com