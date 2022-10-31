Stephen Jackson Claps Back After Kanye’s Apology To The “Black Community!”

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Another day, yet another Kanye West headline! Are you tired yet? Because we JUST might be! Yesterday Kanye issued an apology (if that’s what you want to call it) to the “black community” for his comments regarding the murder of George Floyd.

“By what Adidas is doing,I know how it feels to have a knee on my neck now”

Mr. West went on to explain what he meant by his since removed “death com 3” tweet where he claimed he would unleash a war on Jewish people. Are you buying his apology?

Moments after said apology went viral west then took to his instagram to speak on the mother of George Floyd’s child, Roxie Washington urging her to reconsider her 250 million dollar lawsuit and even poking fun at her clothing. Stephen Jackson wasn’t having it and made sure to let him know!

