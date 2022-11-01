Davido’s Three-Year-Old Son Reportedly Passed Away From Drowning

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show." His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley's down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as "Mrs. Bernice Jenkins", "Lil' Darrl," "Joe Willie" and "Beauford." Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for "All About The Benjamins" and "Friday After Next". He's recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, "Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6". On television he"s hosted BET's "Open Casket Sharp" and "Comic View", appeared on "Showtime At The Apollo," "Uptown Comedy Club", HBO's "Def Comedy Jam"and "Snaps". Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB's (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: "Success is when preparation meets opportunity"

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Popular Afrobeats star Davido’s three-year-old son has reportedly passed away from drowning.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Reports state that three-year-old Ifeanyi drowned in a swimming pool at his residence in Lagos a few days after his third birthday on October 20. He was said to have been underwater for a while and was reported dead upon arrival at the hospital.

David nor his partner, Chioma Rowland has made a statement.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LATEST POSTS:

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Davido’s Three-Year-Old Son Reportedly Passed Away From Drowning was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com