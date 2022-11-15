Beyonce leads the 2023 Grammy Nominations

The 2023 Grammy nods are out and Beyonce leads the way with nine nominations. Check out the list below and for more categories and the complete list check here. The ceremony takes place February 5, 2023!
Record of the Year
“Don’t Shut Me Down,” Abba
“Easy on Me,” Adele
“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige
“You and Me on the Rock,” Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius
“Woman,” Doja Cat
“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
“As It Was,” Harry Styles
Album of the Year
“Voyage,” Abba
“30,” Adele
“Un Verano Sin Ti,” Bad Bunny
“Renaissance,” Beyoncé
“Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe),” Mary J. Blige
“In These Silent Days,” Brandi Carlile
“Music of the Spheres,” Coldplay
“Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” Kendrick Lamar
“Special,” Lizzo
“Harry’s House,” Harry Styles
Song of the Year
“Abcdefu,” Sara Davis, Gayle and Dave Pittenger, songwriters (Gayle)
“About Damn Time,” Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin and Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)
“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film),” Liz Rose and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
“As It Was,” Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)
“Bad Habit,” Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)
“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant and Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)
“Easy on Me,” Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
“God Did,” Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)
“The Heart Part 5,” Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
“Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)
Best New Artist
Anitta
Omar Apollo
Domi & JD Beck
Muni Long
Samara Joy
Latto
Maneskin
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Easy on Me,” Adele
“Moscow Mule,” Bad Bunny
“Woman,” Doja Cat
“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
“As It Was,” Harry Styles
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Don’t Shut Me Down,” Abba
“Bam Bam,” Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran
“My Universe,” Coldplay and BTS
“I Like You (A Happier Song),” Post Malone and Doja Cat
“Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
“Higher,” Michael Bublé
“When Christmas Comes Around…,” Kelly Clarkson
“I Dream of Christmas (Extended),” Norah Jones
“Evergreen,” Pentatonix
“Thank You,” Diana Ross
Best Pop Vocal Album
“Voyage,” Abba
“30,” Adele
“Music of the Spheres,” Coldplay
“Special,” Lizzo
“Harry’s House,” Harry Styles
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
“Rosewood,” Bonobo
“Don’t Forget My Love,” Diplo and Miguel
“I’m Good (Blue),” David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
“Intimidated,” Kaytranada featuring H.E.R.
“On My Knees,” Rüfüs du Sol
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
“Renaissance,” Beyoncé
“Fragments,” Bonobo
“Diplo,” Diplo
“The Last Goodbye,” Odesza
“Surrender,” Rüfüs du Sol
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
“Between Dreaming and Joy,” Jeff Coffin
“Not Tight,” Domi & JD Beck
“Blooz,” Grant Geissman
“Jacob’s Ladder,” Brad Mehldau
“Empire Central,” Snarky Puppy
Best R&B Performance
“Virgo’s Groove,” Beyoncé
“Here With Me,” Mary J. Blige featuring Anderson .Paak
“Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long
“Over,” Lucky Daye
“Hurt Me So Good,” Jazmine Sullivan
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Do 4 Love,” Snoh Aalegra
“Keeps on Fallin’,” Babyface featuring Ella Mai
“Plastic Off the Sofa,” Beyoncé
“’Round Midnight,” Adam Blackstone featuring Jazmine Sullivan
“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige
Best R&B Song
“Cuff It,” Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers and Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)
“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)
“Hrs & Hrs,” Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Priscilla Renea, Thaddis “Kuk” Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Isaac Wriston and Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long)
“Hurt Me So Good,” Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan and Elliott Trent, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)
“Please Don’t Walk Away,” PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)
Best Progressive R&B Album
“Operation Funk,” Cory Henry
“Gemini Rights,” Steve Lacy
“Drones,” Terrace Martin
“Starfruit,” Moonchild
“Red Balloon,” Tank and the Bangas
Best R&B Album
“Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe),” Mary J. Blige
“Breezy (Deluxe),” Chris Brown
“Black Radio III,” Robert Glasper
“Candydrip,” Lucky Daye
“Watch the Sun,” PJ Morton
Best Rap Performance
“God Did,” DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy “Vegas,” Doja Cat
“Pushin P,” Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug
“F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” Hitkidd and Glorilla
“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“Beautiful,” DJ Khaled featuring Future and SZA
“Wait for U,” Future featuring Drake and Tems
“First Class,” Jack Harlow
“Die Hard,” Kendrick Lamar featuring Blxst and Amanda Reifer
“Big Energy (Live),” Latto
Best Rap Song
“Churchill Downs,” Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow and Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow featuring Drake)
“God Did,’ Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)
“The Heart Part 5,” Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
“Pushin P,” Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass and Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug)
“Wait for U,” Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke and Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future featuring Drake and Tems)
Best Rap Album
“God Did,” DJ Khaled
“I Never Liked You,” Future
“Come Home the Kids Miss You,” Jack Harlow
“Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” Kendrick Lamar
“It’s Almost Dry,” Pusha T
Best Reggae Album
“The Kalling,” Kabaka Pyramid
“Gifted,” Koffee
“Scorcha,” Sean Paul
“Third Time’s the Charm,” Protoje
“Com Fly Wid Mi,” Shaggy
Best Global Music Performance
“Udhero Na,” Arooj Aftab and Anoushka Shankar
“Gimme Love,” Matt B and Eddy Kenzo
“Last Last,” Burna Boy
“Neva Bow Down,” Rocky Dawuni featuring Blvk H3ro
“Bayethe,” Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode
Best Global Music Album
“Shuruaat,” Berklee Indian Ensemble
“Love, Damini,” Burna Boy
“Queen of Sheba,” Angélique Kidjo and Ibrahim Maalouf
“Between Us … (Live),” Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest and Jules Buckley featuring Manu Delago
“Sakura,” Masa Takumi
Best Comedy Album
“The Closer,” Dave Chappelle
“Comedy Monster,” Jim Gaffigan
“A Little Brains, A Little Talent,” Randy Rainbow
“Sorry,” Louis CK
“We All Scream,” Patton Oswalt
Best Song Written for Visual Media
“Be Alive” from “King Richard”; Beyoncé́ and Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé́)
“Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing”; Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”; Bloodpop and Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
“Keep Rising (The Woman King)” from “The Woman King”; Angelique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito and Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson featuring Angelique Kidjo)
“Nobody Like U” from “Turning Red”; Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from “Encanto”; Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán — La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and “Encanto” — Cast)