Blueface Arrested For Attempted Murder [Video]

It’s being reported that rapper Blueface has just been arrested for attempted murder.
Earlier today in Las Vegas, outside of Lo Lo’s Chicken and Waffles, the rapper was detained and arrested by several officers that appeared to be staking him out while undercover. His girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, was also there. She wasn’t arrested.
This story was originally reported by TMZ.
Via TMZ…
Cops on scene said they were executing an open warrant for his arrest. TMZ has obtained legal docs connected to the warrant., and the charges are serious … felony attempted murder with the use of a deadly firearm or tear gas.
To see the full TMZ report, [click here].
The event allegedly occurred on October 8th.
This story is developing, check back for updates.
