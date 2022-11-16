Sisterhood And Empowerment Was At An All-Time High At The PowHer Conference

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Boss Baddies across all industries gathered in Ernst & Young office in Hudson Yards for the first annual Pow(H)er conference. The day-long seminar, produced by Tene Nicole Creative Agency and Support Your Girlfriends, featured powerful women dominating their respective industries.

The event featured thriving entrepreneurs, media mavens, and financial gurus who shared their tips, tricks, and blueprints to a roadmap to success. Each woman gave insight into the highs and lows of their career, how they overcame life’s pivots, and what they’re doing now to sustain a firm foundation.

Financial Literacy

Chase business consultants Jumoke M. Fagbayi-Butts and Vanessa Blanco lead the conversation around financial literacy for entrepreneurs. They offered one-on-one consultations for entrepreneurs seeking advice on how to take their businesses to the next level. After attending my session, I was given excellent advice on revitalizing my business.

Following the Chase consultants were Angelina Darrisaw, National Grow with Google Digital Coach CEO, and Sandra Garcia, Grow with Google New York Digital Coach. Both women explained the benefits of business coaching, which included confidence building, learning the best ways to pitch your business, securing investors, and negotiating your needs.

Learning how to pivot

We then met serial entrepreneur Sherene Wood. Wood started several businesses, with her first starting 30 years ago. She shared her desire to build brands that could translate over centuries, which explained the importance of trademarking your brand so that it can live on. A key point from Wood’s seminar was the importance of learning to pivot after unexpected roadblocks. When the pandemic surfaced, she had to get creative to maintain her businesses. The few losses she endured during COVID’s reign helped her develop a firmer foundation for her multiple businesses.

Get your ask

Lucinda Cross took the stage, and she left the crowd completely empowered. During her presentation she showed us how to get our ask together. During an exercise, she encouraged everyone to write down 10 things that they want to accomplish. She asked us to minimize our list by five, and then again by two. With three future accomplishments on the list, we were asked to put a 30, 60, and 90 next to each. Cross explained that we should aim to execute each goal within 30, 60, and 90 days.

Booking Media

Award-winning journalist and media maven Charreah Jackson showed us how vulnerability helps secure media. During her seminar, she explained why the ugly parts of your life’s story make you more relatable, increase your likeability, and help you secure media placements. With Jackson’s formula, authenticity and connection can produce media opportunities you never thought you could receive.

Financial dominance and independence

JP Morgan Chase’s Executive Marketing Director Sherkera Green concluded the seminars for the day. The finance guru was very candid about her several streams of passive income and how a firm financial foundation can set you up for the future. From vending machines to real estate, Green broke down how she secured each opportunity and what she does to maintain them.

Fireside chat

The event concluded with a fireside chat, moderated by MadameNoire’s managing editor, Ida Harris. The intimate chat discussed the importance sisterhood, support and what empowerment means to each of the women.

Day one of the Pow(H)er conference was amazing. I left feeling inspired and ready to step into my Boss Babe energy. Tonight the Tene Nicole Creative Agency will host its 4th annual awards ceremony honoring the magical and innovative women across several industries. This year’s Unapologetic Award recipients include Fashion & Lifestyle Architect Misa Hylton, Successful Entpreprener Pinky Cole, Producer & Host Kelly Jackson, Producer Tonya Lewis Lee, Marketing Maven Lauren Maillian, Social Justice Leader Linda Sarsour, Change Maker Valeisha Butterfield Jones, Multimedia Maven and Survivor Lyndsay Levingston, and Investor and Venture Capitalist Erica Duignan!

