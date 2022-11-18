According to NBC4i, Ohio State University’s Board of Trustees approved next year’s football ticket prices at its full board meeting Thursday.
Will Buckeyes tickets cost more? The short answer: It depends on what you buy and what you’re looking at.
Season ticket holders will see a significant decrease in sticker prices from the 2022 season — but that’s primarily because the Buckeyes will play six home games next year, compared with eight in 2022. The lower totals also account for fewer Big Ten home games, from five in 2022 to four in 2023.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Ohio State sets football ticket prices for 2023 was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com