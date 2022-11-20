Ohio State ranked No. 2 in week 13 AP, coaches polls

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, Ohio State kept its unbeaten record and a top-two spot in the rankings intact Saturday with a 43-30 win over Maryland.

The Buckeyes (11-0, 8-0) are ranked No. 2 in both the latest USA Today coaches poll and the AP poll as one of four unbeaten teams remaining in the NCAA Division 1 Football Bowl Subdivision (No. 1 Georgia, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Texas Christian University) with one regular-season game remaining.

The Buckeyes will face the rival Michigan Wolverines at noon in Columbus on Saturday in the final game of the season.

