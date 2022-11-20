According to NBC4i, Ohio State kept its unbeaten record and a top-two spot in the rankings intact Saturday with a 43-30 win over Maryland.
The Buckeyes (11-0, 8-0) are ranked No. 2 in both the latest USA Today coaches poll and the AP poll as one of four unbeaten teams remaining in the NCAA Division 1 Football Bowl Subdivision (No. 1 Georgia, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Texas Christian University) with one regular-season game remaining.
The Buckeyes will face the rival Michigan Wolverines at noon in Columbus on Saturday in the final game of the season.
For the full NBC4 story slice here
Ohio State ranked No. 2 in week 13 AP, coaches polls was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com