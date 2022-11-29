Fantasia Takes To Instagram To Share That She’s Joined Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. As An Honorary Member

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Congratulations to singer Fantasia as the entertainer has just taken to Instagram to confirm that she’s joined the ladies of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc as an honorary member.

The beauty took to Instagram earlier today to share a video of herself being inducted into the organization during the sororities Centennial Founders’ Month as an honorary member. Decked out in the sorority’s colors, the entertainer was all smiles as she joined the sorority and danced around while being inducted.

#sigmagammarho” the beauty simply captioned the Instagram video. Check it out below.

“Welcome to the sisterhood SoRHOr!!!! ” one of the beauty’s followers commented on the excitign post while another wrote, “Congrats Soror! You were already my sister but now you are truly my Soror! ” and another commented with, “Welcome to Greekdom!!! One of the best accomplishments you could ever have!”

But Fantasia is not the only heavy hitter the organization is adding to their member’s list as they’ve also induced Alexis Jones, Yvonne Mcnair, and Shawn Smith along with Fantasia as honorary members as well!

Congratulations to these ladies on their recent achievements! These colors look good on them!

Fantasia Takes To Instagram To Share That She’s Joined Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. As An Honorary Member was originally published on hellobeautiful.com