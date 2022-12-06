Sabrina Elba Ate In A Show-Stopping Off-White Gown

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Sabrina Elba was a style goddess at the British Vogue “Forces For Change Dinner” in an extravagant Off-White gown that screams high fashion.

And the Best Dressed award goes to Sabrina Elba. Just when we thought she had stylishly outdone herself in the past, Elba wows us again. The beautiful model attended the British Vogue “Forces For Change Dinner” looking stunning in a blue Off-White gown that was absolutely astonishing.

The gorgeous frock featured silver sparkles and a cape accented with white embroidery at the bottom. It fell off of Elba’s shoulders (revealing a matching sleeveless dress), and the puffy sleeves gave off a couture, vintage vibe. Elba wore matching blue satin gloves that added jazz to the entire look.

This dress did all the talking and needed very few accessories to accompany it. And being that Elba knows fashion, she kept her look to a minimum donning small drop earrings and a sleek bob that complemented her look well.

Elba quickly became one of our style favorites, as her fashion resume is top-notch, versatile, and classy. She can rock a couture gown like nobody’s business or effortlessly sport a leisure suit and make it look exquisite. We live for her style moments and can’t wait to see more of her getups, but this Off-White dress will go down in style history!

DON’T MISS…

Sabrina Elba Shines In A Gucci Look

5 Times Sabrina Elba Slayed The Fashion Game

Sabrina Elba Gives Us Style Goals In A Versace Look

Sabrina Elba Ate In A Show-Stopping Off-White Gown was originally published on hellobeautiful.com