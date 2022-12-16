Tina & Teddy Campbell Talk New Holiday Album “Christmas At Our House” + More with Vic Jagger

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Tina and Teddy Campbell sat down with Vic Jagger (VJ In The Midday) to talk about their new holiday album, “Christmas At Our House”. The couple shares their experiences with reality TV, overcoming marital issues, strengthening their family, and coming together to record a new album. Grab a seat on their couch as they bring some holiday cheer with songs like, “Our House”, “Ask Away”, & “Together For Christmas”. Plus Teddy and Tina are joined by some of Gospel’s greatest voices, CeCe and Marvin Winans, Natalie Grant, and Brian Courtney Wilson on the song ‘Remember Jesus’.

Watch Vic Jagger’s full interview with Tina and Teddy below and listen live to VJ in the Middays 10am-3pm Monday-Friday!

