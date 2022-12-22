According to NBC4I, An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive.
Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s running car, in Indianapolis hours after taking Nalah Jackson into custody. Columbus police also confirmed to NBC4 that Kason was found.
Indianapolis police told WXIN/WTTV that the missing car had been parked in the Papa John’s parking lot for around two days with Kason inside. Officers were eating at a nearby restaurant when a woman ran in to tell them there was a baby in the car
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- 1017 Records Rapper Big Scarr Reportedly Passes Away at 22
- Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested
- Watch: Lizzo Went From Sleeping In Her Car To Owning A Fabulous Home
- Ohio Amber Alert: Suspect could face federal charges
- Monica And Her Sons Sport Serious Style During A Visit To Jackson State University
- The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ | Episode 99
- Ohio Man Arrested For Spitting Blood Into Officer’s Face
- Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know’ Here Comes Santa…and a Blizzard — Christmas Along Party Lines — It’s Never Too Late!
- Morris Chestnut and Malcolm D. Lee Talk “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” On Peacock
- Tried It: Shark Beauty’s Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System Is A Must-Grab This Holiday Season!
Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com