BREAKING: Jail Phone Call Between Tory Lanez And Kelsey Harris Leaks

Here’s the Scoop

After being found guilty last Friday of all three charges which included: assault with a semi-automatic firearm, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, Tory Lanez is facing more pressure.

Today, leaked audio between Tory Lanez and Kelsy Harris has dropped and it looks like it may lead to solidifying a few things in the case. If you may recall, Tory Lanez was accused of shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion in 2020 after a Hollywood party. Alcohol was involved and words were exchanged causing the ex-best friends to fight and somehow ended with Meg being shot and Torey Lanez being included.

During their recent court case, there were a lot of flaws. Some of these included Megan’s bodyguard going missing when called upon by the court, Kelsey changing her statements, and now we have Tory Lanez jail call being leaked. The call took place the day after the incident. In the call, you can hear Tory apologizing repeatedly. Take a listen:

