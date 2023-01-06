Tristan Thompson’s Mom Dies Unexpectedly in Toronto

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Tristan Thompson‘s mom, Andrea Thompson, has died in Toronto.

Andrea suffered a heart attack at her home in Canada. She was immediately rushed to the hospital, but the doctor’s attempts to resuscitate her fell short. Tristan left his home in LA immediately to be with his family.

Khloe Kardashian, the mother of Tristan’s two children, traveled with him.

Tristan Thompson, 31, was drafted 4th overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2011. He won a championship with the Cavs in 2016 but is currently an unsigned free agent.

According to ET, a private funeral is scheduled. In addition to Khloe, her sister Kim Kardashian and mother Kris Jenner are expected to be at the private funeral.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

