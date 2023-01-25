Peep The Teaser Trailer For The Final Season Of FX’s ‘Snowfall’

Power 107.5 CLOSE

It’s been five years since FX premiered its hit dope boys series Snowfall, and though it’s enjoyed a successful run thus far, all good things must come to an end.

On Feb. 22, FX will air the sixth and final season of the critically acclaimed series centered around the inception of the crack cocaine era in South Central LA and the ruins it left behind in its wake. As for what awaits your favorite drug crew in the upcoming season, according to the official synopsis for the upcoming season, nothing sweet or easy.

It’s October 1986 in this sixth and final season, as civil war threatens to destroy the Saint family. Franklin (Damson Idris) is desperate, forced to rob his Aunt Louie (Angela Lewis) and Uncle Jerome (Amin Joseph) after being wiped out by former CIA officer Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson). Meanwhile, Louie has taken over Franklin’s role as Teddy’s sole buyer, undercutting her nephew and creating a competing empire in the process.

Franklin is now faced with losing everyone he loves and everything he’s built, and coming through it all will mean out-maneuvering the KGB, the DEA and the CIA, as well as avoiding the LAPD’s fully militarized, fully corrupt, C.R.A.S.H units.

When everyone has their backs against the wall, who will they become in order to survive?

Sounds like it’s going to be a lot of drug infused drama that’ll end this era.

Check out the teaser trailer to the final season of Snowfall below and let us know if you’ll be tuning in when it kicks off Feb. 22 in the comments section below.

