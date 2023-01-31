Whitehall condos, west Columbus mall among sites added to demolitions list

According to NBC4i, a handful of blighted buildings and structures across Ohio are set to be demolished over the coming months with multiple central Ohio locations added to the list.
Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor John Husted announced close to 600 additional structures across Ohio will be demolished as part of its revitalization program to further economic development. In 2021, the program was created and allocated $150 million by the Ohio General Assembly.
More than $54 million was approved for the funding of these new demolition projects, including nearly $21 million for the Franklin County projects that will be overseen by the Central Ohio Community Improvement Corporation.
Among the newly approved projects is a handful in and around Columbus, including the former Westland Mall in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side.
