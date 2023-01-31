According to NBC4i, Columbus City Councilwoman Lourdes Barroso de Padilla hosted the first public hearing Tuesday on reducing the speed limit throughout Downtown from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour.
Proponents of the legislation said it’s part of Vision Zero Columbus, which works to promote safe travel for those walking, biking, or in a motor vehicle.
All of those who spoke during the public comment portion agreed with the proposal to reduce the speed limit, with some saying this is just the first step in making the roads safer.
“When we talk about the safety of our people, we’ve talked about safety in many forms this evening and I think this is just one way for us to address it,” de Padilla said.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Columbus considers reducing Downtown speed limit was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com