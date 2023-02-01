Anika Kai Shares Her Top Berry-Lip Combos In Time For Valentine’s Day

All products have been independently selected by our editors. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.

Nothing is more wintery than a berry lip. This time of year, shades of merlot, wine, and Bordeaux are in high demand. I’ll be sharing my favorite berry lip combinations in this video.

First up, we have Morphe’s “Date Night” lip pencil.

Shop Now

It’s one of my most used lip products and adds the perfect amount of dimension to almost any lip color. I used it to line my lips and ombre’d it with a cream blush shade called “Wild Wine.” This duo is easy to wear day or night.